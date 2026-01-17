What Sparked The Bengal Violence & Why Is It Raising National Security Concerns?

Murshidabad: The Beldanga town of West Bengal's Murshidabad district is facing violent protests since Friday. What triggered the protests and why are angry locals blocking streets, railway tracks and National Highway-12?

The protest was sparked by the death of a migrant worker from Bengal in Jharkhand. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Alauddin Sheikh, who was a resident of Beldanga's Sujapur Kumarpur gram panchayat area. Sheikh, who worked as a hawker in Jharkhand, was found hanging in a locked room of a rented accommodation. It is alleged that he was beaten to death and his murder was made to look like a suicide. Locals believe that the murder is related to the hostile treatment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers outside West Bengal. Sheikh was allegedly murdered on the suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national.

The protesters are demanding thorough investigation, strict action against those who are responsible, government compensation for the family and a mechanism to protect migrant workers from Bengal.

Violent Protests

The protests in Beldanga turned violent as incidents of stone-pelting was reported in the area. Police forces were deployed in large numbers to bring the situation under control, and senior officials rushed to the spot as authorities worked to restore normalcy, officials said.

Advertisement

On Friday, several journalists were attacked while covering the protests. Reacting to the attack, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I am not supporting such attacks on journalists. But they should avoid going inside the mob. It is out of my hands.”

Railway routes were also blocked, with protesters also vandalising a railway gate.

Advertisement

NH-12 Blocked, Why Is It Concerning?

The angry protesters have blocked the National Highway 12 for hours. The blockade have raised concerns of threat to national security because of the location of the highway. Murshidabad serves as the indispensable gateway for all traffic moving toward the Siliguri Corridor. The district is traversed by two integrated branches of National Highway-12 (formerly NH-34), both of which are the primary road arteries reaching Siliguri.

The National Highway 12, which passes through Beldanga in Murshidabad, is a key lifeline that connects north and south Bengal, as well as the north-eastern part of the country.