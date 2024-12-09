What Transpired During Vikram Misri's Meeting With Bangladesh's Top Diplomat | Key Takeaways

Misri's visit comes amid increasing strain in ties between New Delhi and Dhaka over attacks on minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster. | Image: Republic Digital

Dhaka: India expressed its concerns about the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh while stressing its commitment to fostering a strong and collaborative relationship with the neighbouring nation. Speaking to reporters after meeting Bangladesh foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain in Dhaka, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said, "We discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities... We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties."

He added, "We want a positive relationship with Bangladesh, which will mutually benefit us. I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive, and beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. We want a people-centric relationship, and we have a desire to work closely with the current interim government in Bangladesh."

Reacting to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's statement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "We must convey our concerns...The well-being and safety of minorities are important... Some of these incidents... have been reported as assaults on minorities in Bangladesh. That is not good for Bangladesh. It's something that we should certainly convey that we are keeping an eye on and we are concerned about it. I think the foreign secretary must have done the right thing there..."

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Misri is scheduled to meet Bangladesh’s interim government head or Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at 4:30 PM today.

Misri's visit comes amid increasing strain in ties between New Delhi and Dhaka over attacks on minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster. The close ties between India and Bangladesh came under severe strain after Hasina was forced to leave the country in the face of a massive anti-government protest in August. Nobel Peace laureate Yunus came to power days after Hasina took shelter in India.

The relations deteriorated further in recent weeks over attacks on Hindus and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. There have been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities as well as attacks on temples in the neighbouring country in the last few weeks that triggered strong concerns in New Delhi.

India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

“This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das,” it added.