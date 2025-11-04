WhatsApp Web Faces Global Outage: Users Report Widespread Connectivity Issues

WhatsApp Web, the popular browser-based extension of the messaging app, experienced a major outage today, leaving millions of users unable to connect or send messages through their computers.

Users of Meta's popular browser-based extension of messaging app, WhatsApp, are facing disruptions on the web version of the service. On Tuesday afternoon, on November 4, users across India and several other countries reported that WhatsApp Web was stuck on the "connecting" screen or failed to load chats altogether.

A day earlier, Meta-owned platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp reportedly went down for thousands of users worldwide, leaving many unable to send messages, refresh feeds, or access basic app functions for hours.

According to website tracker platforms such as Downdetector, reports of disruptions for WhatsApp Web increased of service disruptions beginning around midday. The issue appeared to affect WhatsApp Web and Desktop users, while the mobile app continued to function normally for most people.

As of now, Meta has not yet issued an official statement regarding the outrage, and the cause remains unclear. Users continue to report login issues, failed message deliveries, and feeds that refuse to load, leading to frustrations with the service.

What to do if WhatsApp is not working:

1. Restart or update the app.

2. Clear the cache of WhatsApp Web and try a different browser.

3. Perform an internet speed test

4. Try changing your network or checking your wi-fi connection.

5. Monitor official WhatsApp channels or tech news websites for updates.