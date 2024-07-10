sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:32 IST, July 10th 2024

Wheelchair Issue: Alliance Air Probe Finds Aged Passenger Got Service After Delay at Delhi Airport

State-owned Alliance Air's internal probe has found that there was a delay on the part of its ground handling agency in providing a wheelchair to octogenarian.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Waiting For Wheelchair, Air India Passenger Walks 1 Km At Mumbai Airport, Dies of Heart Attack
Wheelchair Issue: Alliance Air Probe Finds Aged Passenger Got Service After Delay at Delhi Airport | Image: Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:32 IST, July 10th 2024