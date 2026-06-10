'When a Govt is Run With the Right Intentions, Development Happens at a Rapid Pace': PM Modi at NDA Leaders' Meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the NDA alliance's governance record, stating that the coalition has converted the hopes of 2014 into a "ray of renewed confidence" by delivering rapid development and lifting over 250 million people out of poverty in 12 years.

Addressing a meeting of NDA leaders, PM Modi expressed pride in the alliance's efforts to strengthen public trust after what he described as years of Congress-led instability and policy failures. "The people of the country entrusted us with their trust after the betrayal of the Congress," he said, adding that the NDA family has worked to fulfil this mandate with clear intent and decisive action.

"The rising sun of hope in 2014 has today transformed into a ray of renewed confidence. For the first time, the people of India have seen that when a government is run with the right intentions, development also happens at a rapid pace. The lifting of more than 250 million people out of poverty during these 12 years of the NDA government shows that our policies are correct and our direction is right," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of political stability, noting that voters have rewarded the NDA for providing a stable and effective government after decades of turmoil before 2014. He bowed to the people of India, describing them as the "ultimate sovereigns" and crediting their maturity for giving him the opportunity to serve for an extended period.

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PM Modi emphasised the government's resolve to prevent the newly emerged "neo-middle class" from slipping back into poverty. He called upon public representatives to work tirelessly to meet the aspirations of India's youth, women, middle class, and farmers, driven by the expectations of 1.4 billion citizens.

A central theme of the speech was the break from what Modi termed the "Congress Growth Rate" -- a period he characterised by sluggish development, scams, policy paralysis, and an absence of governance and decisiveness. He criticised the earlier narrative that labelled slow growth as the "Hindu Growth Rate," arguing it wrongly shifted blame from Congress policies. In contrast, he said the NDA era has shown that India can achieve accelerated progress when intent, policy, and execution align.

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Key Achievements Highlighted

PM Modi listed several infrastructure and economic milestones achieved since 2014:Airports increased from 74 to over 160.

--Expressways expanded from 1,000 km to 6,700 km.

--Metro services grew from five cities to over twenty.

--Defence exports rose from ₹700 crore to ₹23,000 crore.

--Internet users surged from 25 crore to over 100 crore, with India leading global digital transactions.

--Mobile phone manufacturing shifted from heavy imports to producing over 330 million units domestically.

--Solar power capacity jumped from 2.5 GW to over 150 GW.

--Ethanol blending in fuel rose from 1.5% to 20%.

--India moved from zero semiconductor units to having more than 10 under construction.

The Prime Minister noted the creation of dedicated ministries for Skill Development, Cooperation, and Fisheries, along with schemes extending benefits to Divyangjan, tribal communities, livestock rearers, fisherfolk, and street vendors through initiatives like SVANidhi. He stressed that no section of society should be left behind in the development journey.

"The story from 2014 to 2026 is not merely a tale of statistics. It is the story of an India that has, for the first time, begun to run at its full potential," Modi said.