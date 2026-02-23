'When A White Skinned Boy Asked For Fries...': Indian Tourist Shares Racism Experience in Mauritius Luxury Resort

New Delhi: A technology reviewer from India on a vacation in Mauritius along with his parents, claimed that the resort staff prioritised European guests and compltely ignored them. He shared that the incident took place some time back during his stay at the five-star Anantara Iko resort.

His post mentioned that he had paid a staggering Rs 3.5 lakh for the visit to treat his parents with a ‘dream holiday’ after accepting a new job offer. However, the reviewer has claimed that they were being discriminated against and were even not included in an Easter lunch event. He described that he was being treated “differently” from the white guests during the meal service.

He described that the incident took place on Easter afternoon when his family had asked the reception to reserve a lunch table at 1 PM. However, he was told to wait owing to limited availability. When they went to the restaurant after waiting and found no tables vacant, a European family informed them that all the tables were occupied owing to a special Easter Sunday event in which all guests were invited.

The reviewer shared that his family was kept waiting till 2.30 pm when his mother 'beg' for help in finding food from the staff.

“My mom then went to an old housekeeping lady staff and literally begged if we can have lunch somewhere," he wrote adding, “This is not the experience I wanted. Imagine begging after paying ₹3.5L.” They were eventually taken to the Easter event, where they could find food and seating.

At the Easter Event lunch, he said that when French fries ran out, and he asked for more, he was told there were none left. However, soon afterwards when an European child asked for fries, they were refilled immediately.

When he raised the issue with the duty manager, he only noted his feedback, and offered no apology.

The reviewer wrote that though he found Mauritius beautiful, according to his experience, the resort was selective in its the property did not treat Indian guests equally.

“After paying the same amount as the other guests, I felt treated like a third world guest. Why did I not share this then? I was literally afraid of my safety,” he wrote.