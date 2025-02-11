Published 23:43 IST, February 11th 2025
When France’s Finesse Meets India’s Scale, It Will Drive Global Transformation: PM Modi at India-France CEO Forum
PM Modi welcomed the CEO Forum’s report and praised the guiding mantra of “Innovate, Collaborate, and Elevate."
New Delhi, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 14th India-France CEO Forum on Tuesday, said, “When France's finesse meets India's scale, it will lead to global transformation.”
PM Modi welcomed the CEO Forum’s report and praised the guiding mantra of “Innovate, Collaborate, and Elevate” that is shaping the future of India-France relations.
"I welcome the report of the CEO Forum. I can see that all of you are working with the mantra of innovate, collaborate, and elevate. All of you are not just making boardroom connections, but also strengthening the India-France strategic partnership," he noted.
“This morning, we co-chaired the AI Action Summit,” he added.
