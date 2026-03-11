'When It's Time To Speak He Leaves For Germany, England': Amit Shah Shreds Rahul Gandhi, Says He Winks, Blows Kisses in Parliament | Image: LSTV/SansadTV

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi during a discussion on the removal of Speaker Om Birla, saying that whenever Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is given a chance to speak in the Lok Sabha, he flies to away to Germany or England.

“Leader of Opposition has grievances that he is not allowed to speak, that the voice of LoP is stifled. I would like to ask him who will decide who has to speak? Speaker? No, you have to decide this. But when it is a chance to speak, you are seen in Germany, in England. Then he complains!” Shah said rubbishing the claims frequently put out by the Opposition that they are not allowed to speak in the Lower House by the Speaker.

Shah also questioned why Rahul Gandhi did not speak much in the Lok Sabha, given that the Congress was allowed to speak for more than 157 hours.

"Congress MPs spoke for 157 hours and 55 minutes in the 18th Lok Sabha. How much did the LoP speak? Why did you not speak? Which Speaker stopped you? Nobody can. Misinformation is spread to defame the Lok Sabha," the Union Home Minister said.

During his speech, Shah also questioned Rahul Gandhi's out-of-the-ordinary actions in the House, like blowing kisses and winking during the proceedings. Shah asked the opposition leaders and the Congress, to maintain decorum during House proceedings.

"These people are talking about conduct. When their top leader (Rahul Gandhi) winks, hugs the Prime Minister, gives flying kisses, these show..." Shah said, apologising and adding that any unparliamentary words in his speech may be expunged from the House proceedings.

Shah also narrated an instance when, during a discussion on SIR in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi reportedly asked the Home Minister to speak on the former's question first. The Union Home Minister asked whether it is possible for any speaker to talk on specific issues of his speech at the demands of some other MP.

Justifying Rahul Gandhi's erratic behaviour in the Lok Sabha, Shah said, “He suddenly had an idea - then he said ‘good idea’ to certify the idea himself. What was his idea? He said, 'let's have a debate on my own press conference'. This is not a market. This is the Lok Sabha. Here topics are decided beforehand.”

Shah said that Om Birla was right on not allowing a discussion on Rahul Gandhi's press conference saying that he did not let “its standards fall”.

"From your great grandfather to your grandmother to your father, there were tall leaders in India. Lok Sabha didn't have a debate on anyone's press conference. If he expects that his great press conference, which was based on lies, will be debated in the House, then Om Birla did a favour to the House by not letting its standards fall," the Union Home Minister said.

Flagging Rahul Gandhi's low attendance in the House, Shah said that in 17th Lok Sabha, the LoP's attendance was 51% while the national average stood at 66%. In the 16th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 52% while the national average was 80%. In 15th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 43% when the national average was 76%.

The senior BJP Minister also spoke on Rahul Gandhi's allegations of turning him mute whenever he wanted to address something serious in the House. Shah said no one has ever prevented the LoP from speaking.

Opposition MPs objected to Shah's remarks against Rahul Gandhi with continuous sloganeering. Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal even got up to ask the Speaker in the Chair, Jagadambika Pal, whether the motion was against Om Birla or the LoP. Shah, however, continued to question Rahul Gandhi's credibility as the Leader of the Opposition.