When Will PM Modi Visit US, France? Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Replies

New Delhi: At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting France from February 10 to 12, and then, from February 12 to 13, he will be on a working visit to the United States, where he is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump , as confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

PM Modi's Visit to France

Foreign Secretary said, “At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting France from 10th to 12th February 2025."

"This visit is on the occasion of the organization of the Artificial Intelligence Summit that France is organizing and the Prime Minister will co-chair this AI Action Summit alongside President Macron of France...Prime Minister will arrive in Paris on the evening of the 10th of February.” he added.

He will also visit Cadarache, the site of International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor of which India is a partner, Misri said.

Working Visit to US

Foreign Secretary Misri said, “At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, PM Modi will pay an official working visit to the US on 12th and 13th of February.”

Vikram Misri said Modi's visit will give further impetus and direction to India-US bilateral relationship.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the US since President Donald Trump's second term inauguration.