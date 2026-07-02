Whistleblower Who Exposed Capgemini Daycare Abuse Fired

A whistleblower who first attempted to expose the severe mistreatment of toddlers at a crèche operating inside Capgemini’s Brookfield campus, reports claim, was dismissed from her job after graphic video evidence finally forced authorities to step in.

District child protection officials revealed that while they had long suspected structural mismanagement and mistreatment at the "Little Buds Day Care" facility, they were unable to gather actionable proof until a series of disturbing videos were leaked to a child helpline this week.

The breakthrough came after another staff member secretly recorded the abuse to corroborate the claims of her fired colleague.

Horrific Abuse Caught on Camera

The investigation has led to the filing of a criminal case against five nannies employed at the center, identified by the HAL Police as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu, and Bindu. The women have been booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation.

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According to the official complaint filed by District Child Protection Unit Officer Tilakesh Kumar, the caregivers used terrifying methods to silence children aged between two and three years when they cried. The video evidence submitted to the police shows toddlers being placed inside washing machines, locked inside dark bathrooms, and forced onto Western-style toilets while being sprayed directly in the mouth with a toilet jet bidet.

The nannies also systematically threatened the children into silence so they would not alert their parents.

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Because Capgemini employees were strictly prohibited from entering the active care zones of the daycare facility due to operational rules, parents remained entirely unaware of the trauma their children were experiencing.

Backlash and Corporate Response

The disclosure that an early whistleblower was fired after escalating the initial complaints to supervisors has intensified public anger regarding the facility's oversight.

According to child protection authorities, a former employee tried to raise alarms internally last month, but the supervisor dismissed her warnings and terminated her employment to suppress the issue.

While Capgemini operates the Brookfield campus, the day-to-day management, hiring, and salary distribution for the crèche were outsourced to a third-party vendor. Following the widespread outrage and the police intervention, Capgemini issued an official statement announcing the temporary closure of the daycare facility as a precautionary measure.

"Capgemini's foremost priority is the health, safety, and well-being of its employees and their families," the company stated. "We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts."

Senior police officials, including a woman Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Joint Commissioner (East), are now directly overseeing the case. Investigators are currently examining on-site CCTV footage and matching the physical layout of the crèche with the backgrounds shown in the leaked videos to compile a comprehensive chargesheet. The police have also announced plans to inspect other corporate daycare centers across Bengaluru to ensure compliance with basic child safety norms.