White Powder Video Row: DMK Advocate Files Police Complaint Against TVK Minister Sarathkumar

DMK advocate Saranya Natarajan has submitted a formal criminal complaint to the Chennai City Police Commissioner against Tamil Nadu Human Resources Management Minister D. Sarathkumar, also known as "Ghilli Sarath." The complaint demands an immediate investigation under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The legal action follows the widespread circulation of a video showing the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) minister at the M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium during an IPL match. In the footage, which Sarathkumar had originally shared with a "Thug Life" caption, he is seen using a debit card to line up a white powdery substance on the screen of a mobile phone while holding a rolled currency note. The actions have drawn widespread criticism, with critics pointing out that the method closely resembles illicit drug consumption.

The Minister's Defense

As the video gained traction shortly after Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay led an anti-drug awareness campaign, Sarathkumar released a video clarification denying any involvement with narcotics. He claimed the footage was two years old and captured a harmless moment.

According to the minister, he was simply crushing a medical tablet on his phone screen for his young daughter, who was down with a fever and refusing to swallow a whole pill. He questioned how anyone could reasonably consume illegal substances in a highly public stadium surrounded by spectators.

Advertisement

Discrepancies Raised in Complaint

Advocate Natarajan's complaint challenges this explanation. She noted that no child is visible anywhere in the video sequence. Furthermore, the complaint points out that using a financial card and a rolled-up ₹500 currency note is entirely inconsistent with standard parental or pediatric medical care.

The complaint urges the Chennai Police to register a formal First Information Report (FIR), secure the original electronic devices as forensic evidence, and investigate whether a broader network is involved. The issue has also triggered political friction in the state, leading to protests and demonstrations by DMK workers in Chennai demanding swift legal accountability.