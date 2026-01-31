'Who Accompanied The Momo Factory Owners On Foreign Tours': Amit Shah Tears Into Mamata Banerjee Govt On Anandapur Fire Tragedy

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday demanded a proper investigation into the Anandapur warehouse fire asking who are the heavyweights whose money has been invested in the momo company, whom the ruling TMC government is allegedly trying to protect.

“Whose money is invested in the Momo factory's owner? Who are the owners of the momo factory close to? With whom did the owners of this momo factory go on foreign tours in planes? Why have they not been arrested yet?” Shah said while speaking at the BJP Karyakarta Sammelan in North 24 Parganas.

Coming down heavily on the Mamata Banerjee government, the Home Minister said, “The fire at the Anandpur warehouse was not an accident. Twenty-five people have lost their lives, 27 are missing. Why did this incident happen?”

Questioning the Bengal Chief Minister, if her reaction to the incident had been the same if some “infiltrators” had died, indirectly referring to people from the Muslim minority community in the state, Shah reiterated that number of causalities in the incident, adding that Mamata Banerjee should be “ashamed”.

“25 people have died, 27 are missing, I want to ask Mamata Banerjee, if those who died were infiltrators, would you have reacted the same way? People from Bengal were killed. Don't do vote bank politics in this. You should be ashamed,” he said.

Asking for a thorough probe into the incident, Shah said, “I am demanding from the West Bengal Chief Minister an impartial investigation into this incident and at the very beginning, lock up those who are involved.”

Drumming up people's support for the saffron party in West Bengal, Amit Shah appealed to people to vote for change in the next Assembly elections, to bring a government to power in the state that “believes in nationalism”.

“Today, I have come to appeal to the people of Bengal to uproot and remove the TMC government that opposes the integrity of Bengal in the next elections and choose a government that believes in nationalism,” he said.

What Happened in Anandapur?