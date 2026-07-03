Who All From India Are Attending Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Funeral? BJP, Congress, PDP Leaders on Delegation

New Delhi: Iran has invited political leaders from across the spectrum in India to attend the state funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with representatives from the BJP, Congress and other parties set to travel to Tehran for the multi-day ceremonies.

The funeral ceremonies will be held from July 4 to July 9, beginning in Tehran and concluding with Khamenei's burial in Mashhad. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had earlier extended a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the Prime Minister is unlikely to attend due to prior overseas commitments.

The Government of India will be officially represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, the Ministry of External Affairs announced.

According to the MEA, the delegation reflects the longstanding civilisational, cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Iran.

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Apart from the official delegation, several political leaders from different parties have received invitations from Tehran. From the BJP, Bihar BJP president and state minister Nitin Nabin has been invited to attend the ceremonies.

The Congress has invited party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera. Kharge, however, will not travel to Iran and has nominated Salman Khurshid to represent the party at the funeral. Khurshid has confirmed that he will attend on behalf of the Congress.

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Among regional parties, People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has also received an invitation and is expected to attend the ceremonies.

Iran had initially planned Khamenei's burial in March following his death in a US-Israel air strike on February 28. However, the funeral was postponed due to the escalating regional conflict. The ceremonies will now take place over six days, with events in Tehran and other religious centres before the final burial in Mashhad.