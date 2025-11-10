Who Are J&K Doctors Arrested Over Jaish Module Terror Links?

New Delhi: Two doctors, identified as Dr Adil Ahmad Rather and Dr Muzammil, have been arrested in connection with a major Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module operating from Faridabad, Haryana.

The crackdown began following the disclosures by Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, a resident of Qazigund, who was working at the Government Medical College in Anantnag.

Investigators took him into custody after reviewing CCTV footage from several locations in Srinagar, where pro-JeM posters appeared on the night of October 27.

During earlier searches, police recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from a locker linked to Dr Adil on the college premises.

Advertisement

Dr Muzammil, a senior doctor at Al Falah University, Faridabad, had been residing on the university campus for the past three and a half years. Police claim to have found concrete evidence connecting him to the Jaish-e-Mohammed network.

A Swift car, belonging to one Dr Shaheen Shahid employed at Al Falah University, was recovered with a Krinkov assault rifle with three magazines and 83 rounds, along with a pistol, eight pistol rounds, two magazines and two empty shells inside. Shahid is currently being interrogated. Another suspect, Dr Umar Mohammad, remains at large.

Advertisement

Officials further revealed that Dr Muzammil had rented a room in the Dhauj area to hide 360 kg of ammonium nitrate in eight large and four smaller suitcases. Additionally, 20 timers and 20 batteries, key components for constructing explosive devices, were recovered from the same location. Sources said the explosive material reached him around 15 days ago. He was arrested by police 10 days ago.

Probe Underway

The police confirm that the investigation is underway and that the joint operation has thwarted a massive terror build-up aimed at Delhi-NCR. The bust has prevented at least three major attacks, with further raids planned across multiple states in the coming days.

The J&K Police on Monday launched a fresh series of raids, marking the biggest post-Op Sindoor operation yet.

According to top police sources, 16 properties were raided across South Kashmir, 10 people were questioned, 23 locations linked to OGWs (Over Ground Workers) were searched, 11 SIM vendors were raided for issuing unverified mobile connections and 28 areas were cordoned off during the simultaneous operation.