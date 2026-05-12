Who Are Key Accused Arrested In NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Row? What We Know So Far

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, investigators have made multiple arrests across states as the probe into the exam scam widens.

The investigation, led by Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) along with police teams from several states, has so far uncovered what officials describe as a “highly coordinated inter-state network” involved in copying, distributing and circulating the alleged leaked paper before the May 3 examination.

So far, around nine arrests have reportedly been made across five states, while nearly 45 people have been detained or questioned in connection with the case.

Nashik Arrest: Who Is Shubham Khairnar?

Accused Shubham Khairnar

One of the key accused arrested in the case has been identified as Shubham Khairnar, who was detained from Maharashtra’s Nashik during a joint operation based on inputs shared by Rajasthan Police.

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According to officials, Khairnar is around 30 years old and was living with his family in the Indiranagar area of Nashik. He is originally from Nandgaon taluka in Nashik district.

Officials said the operation was conducted by Nashik Crime Branch Unit 2. The accused was reportedly pursuing a B.A.M.S degree.

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Further, Shubham Khairnar was detained around noon while he was allegedly on his way for darshan at a temple.

Investigators revealed that the accused had allegedly changed his appearance and even cut his hair in an attempt to avoid identification. However, police officials reportedly matched his face using old photographs and technical surveillance inputs before taking him into custody.

Officials further clarified that no leaked paper or related documents were circulated from Nashik itself.

Who Is The Alleged Mastermind?

According to Jaipur SOG sources, Manish Yadav has emerged as the alleged mastermind behind the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak operation.

Investigators claim Yadav played a central role in coordinating the leak network and has now been taken into custody from Jaipur.

Another accused, identified as Rakesh Mandawariya, has also been detained. Officials suspect he allegedly handled distribution of the leaked examination material.

Probe Points To Multi-State Leak Network

Investigators believe the operation involved an organised network that allegedly copied, reproduced and distributed examination material across multiple states before the exam was conducted.

Sources said the network may have operated through coaching-linked channels, intermediaries and digital communication platforms.

The Rajasthan SOG, along with central agencies and local police teams, is continuing raids and interrogations to identify additional accused and trace how the alleged paper leak was executed.

NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled Amid Leak Allegations

The National Testing Agency officially cancelled NEET-UG 2026 after investigative findings reportedly raised serious concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

The Centre has also handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

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The decision was taken with the approval of the Government of India after investigative inputs from central agencies and law enforcement authorities reportedly raised serious concerns over the integrity and transparency of the examination process.

The Centre has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the alleged leak and related irregularities.

Following the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, workers of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged protests against the central government in several areas.

Why was NEET cancelled?

Meanwhile, NTA did not directly use the words “paper leak” in its official notice, the cancellation comes after Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) reportedly uncovered evidence suggesting a coordinated paper leak network linked to the examination.

Investigators allegedly found a handwritten “guess paper” carrying nearly 140 questions that reportedly matched the actual NEET-UG paper. Officials claimed the material included around 600 marks worth of questions out of the total 720 marks, including matching biology and chemistry questions and answer-option sequences.

Preliminary findings suggested that the material may have reached aspirants nearly two days before the examination.

MBBS Student Under Scanner

According to SOG sources, the alleged leak trail has been linked to an MBBS student from Rajasthan’s Churu district currently studying at a medical college in Kerala.

Investigators suspect the handwritten material was allegedly sent to an associate in Sikar on May 1 before being circulated through coaching-linked networks and career counsellors.

Officials further alleged that the material was sold for prices as high as ₹5 lakh two days before the exam, while the rates reportedly dropped to ₹30,000 a day before the test.

The Government of India has now referred the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and possible leak network.

“NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires,” the agency stated.