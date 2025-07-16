Who Are ‘Roadkill’ and ‘Benji’? Mystery User Names Behind Delhi Schools Bomb Threats

New Delhi: Around ten schools and one college in Delhi have received bomb threat emails over the past three days, with the senders using unusual names like “Roadkill” and “Benji”. The threats, which mention “IED bombs” and “RDX” inside school premises, have prompted evacuations and emergency checks by the Delhi Police and fire department teams.

On Wednesday morning, five schools – St Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, Mother’s International School in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate – received fresh threats through email, leading to full evacuations of students and staff. The fire department confirmed receiving distress calls from the schools between 5:30 am and 8:30 am, after which bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and Delhi Police personnel reached the sites for checks.

The emails claim explosive devices are hidden inside backpacks placed around classrooms, warning about the time of explosion, and state: “This is extremely serious. You will all pay for your sins. Roadkill and Benji are the persons responsible for this bloodbath. Release our names to the press/media.”

The names “Roadkill” and “Benji” are commonly seen in online games, social media, or fiction. “Roadkill” is the name of a British political thriller series and is also used as a code name in online spaces, while “Benji” is the name of a famous dog character from 1970s Hollywood films and can also be used as a slang or code name for rappers, local gangsters, or YouTubers.

No explosives found yet, police tracing email origins

On Tuesday, St Stephen’s College and St Thomas School in Dwarka also received bomb threats via email, leading to similar evacuations and checks by the Delhi Police Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad, Fire Brigade, and Special Staff. No suspicious materials were found, and the threats were declared hoaxes after detailed inspections.

On Monday, CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, CRPF School in Dwarka Sector 16, and a school in Chanakyapuri received similar email threats. The police carried out evacuations and checks at all sites, but these alerts were also found to be false.