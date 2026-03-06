Who Are Squadron Leader Anuj And Flight Lt Purvesh Duragkar? IAF Pilots Martyred In Su-30MKI Crash In Assam | Image: X/ANI

New Delhi: Two pilots, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, have been killed in the Su-30MKI crash in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed on Friday.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, they acknowledged the deaths on X, stating, "IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."

Prior to the acknowledgement, they stated that a search operation was underway. "The Su-30MKI, which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, Assam, approx 60 km from Jorhat. Search operations are underway," IAF said on X.

The aircraft had lost radar contact at around 7.42 pm after taking off from Jorhat in Assam.

Advertisement

Rajnath Singh expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar in the tragic crash of an Sukhoi Su-30MKI during a training mission.

In a post shared on X, Singh said he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of the two officers, adding that their courage and dedicated service to the nation would always be remembered with pride and gratitude. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, assuring them that the nation stands firmly with them in this hour of grief.

Advertisement

"An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated," said IAF.

Speaking to ANI, a local stated that they saw the plane coming down in the evening yesterday." We heard a loud noise and an explosion... The police from the Chowki Wala police station are here. They are searching for him from the helicopter," he said.