Who Are The Key Candidates Named In Congress' 3rd List For Assam Elections 2026 | Image: File

Dispur: Congress on Thursday released its third list of 22 candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections in Assam. With the latest list, Congress has released the names of a total of 72 candidates.

Notably, Congress has fielded sitting MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar from Laharighat. Nazar is said to be a close associate of Emdadul Islam, who was allegedly involved in a violent attack on former MP Pradyut Bordoloi and his associate Sibamoni Bora in 2025.

Pradyut Bordoloi, who left Congress and joined BJP yesterday, had earlier warned the Congress that he would resign from the party if Nazar is fielded in the elections. Bordoloi had claimed that when Nazar got bail in the assault case, Nazar had accorded a hero's welcome to him.

The Congress has fielded Manik Chandra Brahma from Kokrajhar constituency, Aftab Uddin Mollah from Jaleshwar and Baby Begum from Dhubri.

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There are 126 Assembly constituencies in the state and elections for all of them will be held in a single phase on April 9. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4.

Also Read- NDA Finalises Assam Polls Pact, BJP To Fight From 89 of 126 Seats