Who Are the Members of the High-Powered Task Force on NTA Exam Reforms Headed by Nandan Nilekani?

New Delhi: In an attempt to improve the nation's examination system, the Central government on Sunday announced the structure of a powerful expert committee that will suggest significant changes to the National Testing Agency's (NTA) operations.

The multidisciplinary task team will be directed by Nandan Nilekani, a technology guru and Infosys co-founder. It has been tasked with proposing structural, technological, and institutional changes to make national-level entrance exams more open, secure, and technology-driven.

According to the government, the committee will focus on strengthening the examination ecosystem through increased use of technology, institutional reforms, and steps that improve the general legitimacy of the process.

Besides Nilekani, the six-member panel includes:

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Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath

Former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti

Former Higher Education Secretary Anita Karwal

Logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena

The team has been requested to assess the current examination system and make recommendations to increase transparency, accountability, and efficiency in administering national-level entrance exams. The statement comes as the Centre works to overhaul the test structure in the aftermath of the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

PM Modi Says Government Will Implement Reforms Quickly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Sunday that the government was dedicated to developing an examination system that instills trust in pupils while fully using technology.

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"The Government of India has continuously taken several major steps for the welfare of students. Those who played with the future of students are now rotting in jails. We have already set up fast-track courts. Tomorrow, in Parliament, we will also move forward with a new law containing stringent provisions," PM Modi said in a video message on Sunday.

He also stated that the government desired an examination system that is "trustworthy, transparent, and maximizes the use of technology," and that the task force's recommendations will be implemented as soon as possible to assure the credibility and dependability of future tests.

Who Is Nandan Nilekani?

The Union government has nominated Nandan Nilekani to oversee the high-powered task force on examination changes. He is a well-known entrepreneur, technocrat, and public policy expert. Over the years, the Infosys co-founder has moved beyond the private sector to take on a number of critical roles in public service and governance at the national and regional levels.

Nilekani, an electrical engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, began his entrepreneurial journey in 1981, when he left Patni Computer Systems to co-found Infosys with N.R. Narayana Murthy and five others.

Throughout his long career at Infosys, he held various critical leadership positions, including Managing Director, President, and Chief Operating Officer. He eventually became the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from 2002 to 2007, during which time Infosys' global footprint grew dramatically. In 2017, he rejoined the company as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.