President Droupadi Murmu Appoints New Governors For Haryana And Goa, J&K Ex-Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta Named Lieutenant Governor For Ladakh

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh as the Governor of Haryana and named Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the Governor of Goa.

Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. President Murmu also accepted the resignation of Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) as Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday.

The announcement was made by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh is an academician and political thinker who also has administrative experience in the field of education.

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju is a veteran politician and former Union Minister for Civil Aviation.

Kavinder Gupta is the former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. He has also served as the Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Kavinder Gupta thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for his appointment.

Speaking to Republic regarding the appointment, he said, "I was called by PM Modi two days ago and asked if I am ready to serve outside Jammu and Kashmir. I told him that I will be more than happy to work under his leadership."

He also said that he received a call from the Home Ministry yesterday regarding it.

Gupta assured that he will live up to the expectations around his new position.

"Ladakh has multiple challenges. I will work to resolve them and live up to the expectations," he said.