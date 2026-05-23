Who Helped Twisha's Husband Samarth Singh Stay In Hiding For 10 Days? Police Starts Probe

Bhopal: The Bhopal Police have said that they will identify and take legal action against everyone who allegedly helped Samarth Singh remain in hiding for 10 days after his wife, actor-model Twisha Sharma, died under mysterious circumstances at their home.

Samarth, who is a Bhopal-based advocate, is a prime accused in Twisha's alleged dowry death case. The development comes after Samarth was finally taken into police custody after being on the run for over a week. Even tough police declared a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth's arrest and issued a lookout circular against him, he remained untraceable, until he made an appearance at Jabalpur court on Friday.

After he was taken into custody, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said he will be questioned as to where he was hiding for the last few days. Based on his replies, police will identify who helped him stay in hiding. Thereafter, legal action will be initiated against those people.

Lawyers of Twisha's father fear that Samarth may have destroyed critical evidence while being on the run.

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Notably, Twisha's in-laws have been accused of contacting influential people after her death.

Twisha Sharma's family has accused her mother-in-law Giri Bala Singh of a “judicial cover-up”, claiming that she made frantic phone calls to several judges and influential figures shortly after Twisha’s death.

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According to the family, she made over 40 phone calls to judges, ministry-linked individuals and influential figures shortly after Twisha’s death in Bhopal. Twisha’s father released a list of purported mobile numbers contacted by Giri Bala.

Calls logs accessed by Republic TV revealed that she allegedly dialled a district judge nine times in one day, and also contacted CCTV operators and an IPS officer in the Lokayukta.