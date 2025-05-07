'Most Glaring Example': Who Is 26/11 Handler Sajid Mir Mentioned In Operation Sindoor Briefing?

New Delhi: After its precision airstrike under ‘Operation Sindoor’ to avenge Pahalgam terror attack, India took direct aim at Pakistan ’s long-standing support for terrorism. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri spotlighted how Pakistan has not only given safe haven to globally wanted terrorists but has also actively misled the world to protect them. One name stood out in this briefing — Sajid Mir, the man who helped orchestrate the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Sajid Mir: The Terrorist Who ‘Came Back to Life’

Sajid Mir, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, was long believed to be dead — at least that’s what Pakistan told the world. But under intense international pressure, Islamabad had to admit he was alive and quietly jailed him in 2022. The Indian government called this incident the “most glaring example” of how Pakistan misguides global institutions and shelters terrorists.

“Pakistan has been known to willfully mislead the world and international forums, such as the Financial Action Task Force. The Sajid Mir case, in which this terrorist was declared dead and then, in response to international pressure, brought back to life, found alive and arrested, is the most glaring example,” said Misri.

Handler of 26/11: On India’s Most Wanted List

Sajid Mir, also known by aliases like Sajid Majeed, Ibrahim Shah, Wasi, and Waseem, hails from Lahore and has long been listed in the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) most-wanted list. He played a central role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, not just as a planner, but as a handler who coordinated the operation from afar, directing the ten attackers through voice calls.

Mir was also directly linked to David Headley, the PakistaniAmerican terrorist who scouted targets for the 26/11 attacks. Headley testified under oath in a US court, naming Sajid Mir as a possible officer of Pakistan’s spy agency, the ISI.

FBI and US Rewards: What the West Says About Him

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) lists Sajid Mir among its most-wanted terrorists. Charges against him include providing material support to terrorists, conspiring to destroy property of foreign governments, and involvement in killing foreign nationals. The US State Department has offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

Why Sajid Mir’s Case Embarrasses Pakistan

Pakistan maintained for years that Sajid Mir was either dead or untraceable. Then, in 2022, media reports from Pakistan — including one in Dawn — quietly revealed that he had been convicted for terror financing and was serving time in Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. His trial and sentencing were kept deliberately low-profile, drawing suspicion and criticism from international observers.