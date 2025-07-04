Who is Aastha Poonia? Meet the First Woman Fighter Pilot Trainee of Indian Navy Who Earned 'Wings of Gold'

Who is Aastha Poonia? First Woman Fighter Pilot Trainee of Indian Navy | Image: X

New Delhi: In a historic milestone, Sub Lieutenant Aastha Poonia has become the first woman fighter pilot of the Indian Navy. Her induction into the elite fighter stream marks a powerful step forward for Naari Shakti (women power) in Indian naval aviation.

On 3 July 2025, during the graduation ceremony of the Second Basic Hawk Conversion Course at INS Dega, Sub Lt Poonia received the prestigious ‘Wings of Gold’ from Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air), alongside Lt Atul Kumar Dhull. This honour signifies her successful completion of advanced jet training on the Hawk 132 trainer aircraft.

In an official statement, the Indian Navy said, ""Sub Lt Aastha Poonia becomes the first woman... in the fighter stream of naval aviation, shattering barriers and paving the way for a new era of women fighter pilots in the navy."

The Indian Navy has already had women serving as pilots and officers in maritime aircraft and helicopters.

However, Sub Lt Poonia’s entry into the fighter pilot role is a first, showing the Navy’s commitment to including more women and promoting equality and opportunity.

This step is part of the Navy’s larger goal to empower women in tough combat roles, highlighting the growing strength of Naari Shakti in India’s defense forces.

Sub Lt Poonia may eventually go on to fly MiG-29K fighters or the naval version of the Rafale jet, both of which operate from India’s aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.