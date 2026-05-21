Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? The Cockroach Janata Party Founder Who Turned An Internet Insult Into Gen Z’s Political Identity

New Delhi: Indian Gen Z is experiencing a massive political awakening, and a lot of the credit goes to one man- Abhijeet Dipke.

Seamlessly blending serious news updates with viral, trend-jacking reels, Dipke has managed to do the near-impossible-make political discourse the hottest topic on young India's feeds.

Thanks to his digital-first approach, governance and current affairs are no longer just restricted to prime-time television debates as they have officially entered the daily group chats of an entirely new generation.

Just a week ago, Abhijeet Dipke was simply a job seeker looking for opportunities in Boston. However, everything changed when a controversial comment by the Chief Justice of India, who likened young Indian social media users to "cockroaches" and "parasites," triggered widespread online fury.

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Seizing the moment, Abhijeet created the Cockroach Janta Party- a movement that quickly went viral, amassed lakhs of followers, and transformed a derogatory remark into a unifying political identity.

Who is Abhijeet?

Abhijeet Dipke, the creator of the Cockroach Janata Party, is a political communication strategist specialisng in public messaging, narrative construction, and the influence of digital media on public perception.

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After earning his undergraduate degree in journalism in Pune, he relocated to the United States to pursue advanced studies and is currently completing a master’s degree in Public Relations at Boston University.

His connection with AAP

His background includes a volunteering stint with the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) social media team from 2020 to 2023. Notably, during the February 2020 Delhi Assembly elections- which saw a victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party- Dipke focused on meme-driven digital campaigns that defined AAP's online presence and youth outreach. Following this experience, he went on to establish the Cockroach Janata Party in 2026.

What is the Cockroach Janata Party?

A satirical political movement known as the Cockroach Janta Party, or CJP, was started online in reaction to the contentious "cockroach" remark. However, what had begun as a jest soon became into much more.

The movement portrays itself as a voice for frustrated young Indians who are struggling with unemployment, exam scandals, precarious work, cyberbullying, and a growing feelings of alienation from institutions. The movement welcomed the term "cockroach" rather than condemning it.

Its message is straightforward, if surviving challenging systems turns people become "cockroaches," then perhaps resilience has evolved into a form of protest in and of itself. In fact, the party calls itself “Secular, Socialist, Democratic, and Lazy.”

What is the eligibility citeria?

The party’s membership rules are intentionally hilarious, but they also perfectly capture internet culture and youth frustration. According to the official campaign, you can join if you are:

Unemployed by force, choice, or principle

Chronically online for at least 11 hours a day

Professionally talented at ranting online

Lazy enough to avoid productivity reels

Emotionally exhausted by the system

The humour is obvious, but beneath the jokes lies a very real frustration that many young Indians relate to.

What Is The Manifesto

Despite its meme-heavy branding, the party’s manifesto contains several serious political demands hidden under satire.

Some of its key promises include:

A complete ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha positions for Chief Justices to protect judicial independence

50 percent reservation for women in cabinet positions

A 20-year election ban on politicians who switch parties

Full transparency under the RTI Act

No anonymous political donations

The party’s official election symbol is reportedly a smartphone with a cockroach inside it, perfectly combining meme culture and political satire into one image.