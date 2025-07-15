Who Is Abhishek Varun? Missing Patna Bank Manager Found Dead in Well, Probe Underway

Patna: The body of Abhishek Varun, a bank manager who had gone missing in Patna, was found inside a well in the Beur Jail area on Monday. Police also discovered his scooter submerged in the same well.

Abhishek Varun worked as a branch manager at ICICI Lombard in Patna and lived in the Kankarbagh locality. According to his family, he had gone with his wife and children to attend a family gathering in the Ramkrishna Nagar area on Sunday night. After the function, he asked his wife and children to return home while he stayed back at the venue.

His wife said that after reaching home, she called Abhishek, and he told her he was on his way. At around 3 am, he called again and informed her that he had been in an accident. After that call, his phone got switched off, and there was no further contact.

The family began searching for him early the next morning, checking nearby hospitals and along the bypass area but found no trace of him. A missing person’s complaint was filed at the Kankarbagh police station under FIR number 642/25 in Abhishek’s name, and an investigation was launched.

Police teams visited the party location and nearby hospitals and started checking CCTV footage from the area to trace his last movements. Eventually, they found his body and scooter inside a well in the Beur Jail area.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Varun’s mother-in-law and maternal aunt have alleged that the people who had invited him to the party are responsible for his death. They claimed that Abhishek had enmity with the person who had called him to the gathering and that this incident was planned.

They further alleged that all of Abhishek’s friends were involved, claiming he was given alcohol before the incident and that they were behind what happened to him.