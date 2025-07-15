Who Is Bhavika Chaudhary? Rajasthan Influencer Turned Alleged Drug Smuggler Arrested

New Delhi: A social media influencer from Rajasthan, Bhavika Chaudhary, has been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs on a government bus headed to Gujarat. Chaudhary, also known as Bhanwari Devi, was found with 152 grams of MDMA hidden in her laptop bag during a police check.

The 27-year-old influencer, a resident of Vankalpura village in Barmer district, is known as ‘Bhavika’ on Instagram, where she has over 83,000 followers. She was travelling from Jaisalmer and had boarded the bus at the Barmer bus stand when it was stopped in Chitalwana, Jalore district, based on a tip-off. According to Baldev Ram, SHO of Chitalwana Police Station, two packets of MDMA were recovered during the inspection. The operation was conducted under the direction of IPS Kamble Sharan Gopinath.

₹10,000 Per Trip, Network Under Probe

The Barmer police had earlier received intelligence regarding drug movement and alerted Ramji Ki Gol Chouki, but the bus had left before officials could arrive, leading the alert to be passed to Chitalwana Police, who intercepted the vehicle. Preliminary investigation revealed the consignment was to be delivered in Unjha and Mehsana in Gujarat. Chaudhary allegedly told police she had received the package from Channani Devi, a known drug supplier in Barmer, and was paid ₹10,000 per trip for delivery.