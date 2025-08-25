Who is Ameet Satam? BJP's New Mumbai Chief, Appointed By CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Monday that Ameet Bhaskar Satam, a 49-year-old MP with three terms, ahead of the December or January Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election.

BJP's New Mumbai Chief

This will be its next Mumbai unit chairman. According to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ameet Satam understands Mumbai's problems and is capable of putting creative ideas into practice.

Mumbai residents' safety and security are Satam's main priorities. "As Mumbai develops further, we will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of its residents." He went on to say that housing, mobility, and infrastructure would also be his main priorities. "Mumbaikars' safety and security will be given equal priority."

According to Satam, they will strive for the triumph of the BJP-led alliance in the Mumbai municipal elections.

In 2014, Satam, a former Mumbai corporator, was elected to the assembly from Andheri West. He was born on August 15, 1976. He received his arts degree from Mithibai College and his master's degree in business studies from Mumbai University.

According to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Satam understands Mumbai's problems and is capable of putting creative ideas into practice.

Amit Satam has taken on numerous organisational responsibilities and is renowned for his aggressive and diligent leadership. He went on to say that in the 2024 assembly, the BJP was the most popular party in Mumbai. “I am confident that in the upcoming election, we will surpass our own records [of 82 seats] registered in the city's 2017 civic body elections.”