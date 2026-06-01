Who is Amit? CBI Probes If a Third Person Triggered Disputes Before Twisha Sharma's Death

The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating a series of critical new leads in the death of Twisha Sharma, with detectives now focusing heavily on a suspected "third man" angle and highly contested claims about her pregnancy.

Insiders close to the development reveal that federal investigators are trying to piece together the final days before the tragedy to see if outside relationships or intense domestic fights pushed things over the edge, including recreating the crime scene.

According to agency sources, the CBI team recently sat down for a lengthy, intense interrogation with Twisha’s partner, Samarth Singh. During the questioning, investigators confronted Singh with phone records and witness statements to understand the couple's recent arguments.

A major part of the interrogation centered around a third individual named Amit. The CBI is looking into whether a bitter dispute involving Amit escalated the tension in the house right before Twisha’s death.

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The medical side of the story has also turned into a massive point of contention. During his questioning, Samarth Singh reportedly expressed doubts about Twisha being pregnant at all, telling investigators that the couple had consistently used birth control.

Because of the conflicting stories, the agency is now auditing local clinic visits, medical consultations, and pharmacy records to see if a pregnancy was ever actually confirmed by a doctor.

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Sources also say the CBI is looking into allegations that synthetic, chemical-based drugs were being used within the couple’s social circle. Investigators are currently waiting on final toxicology and forensic reports to see if substance abuse played a role in the tragedy.