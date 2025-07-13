Who is Ananya Wadhwani, the Class 12 Student Made Indore’s One-Day Mayor

Indore: Class 12 student Ananya Wadhwani made headlines after being appointed Indore’s one-day mayor, inspiring many with her leadership potential.

She described her experience as "very good" and "overwhelming." The opportunity not only gave her a glimpse into the workings of local governance but also left her with lessons she says will shape her personal values and future goals.

Sharing her experience, Ananya recalled meeting the city’s Mayor early in the morning. "When I met Mayor Sir at 9 o'clock, he was already in an official meeting, even during breakfast," she said. Later, upon visiting the Mayor’s office again, she observed him engaged in more formal discussions. "I learned so much, not just about administrative responsibilities but also how to apply those learnings in my own life," she added.

One moment that stood out to her was witnessing the Mayor’s swift action in addressing the concerns of two differently-abled women who had been selected to represent India in the Paralympics but lacked financial support. "The Mayor listened to their issue and provided an immediate solution. From that, I learned the value of empathy and timely action," Ananya shared.

Reflecting on the journey that led her to this unique experience, she mentioned a school event where the Mayor had been invited to address the students. "His speech really inspired us," she said. During the interaction, Ananya asked him a thoughtful question about his biggest learning and challenge, something that reportedly impressed him enough to select her for the special opportunity over other students.

Calling the experience a personal milestone, Ananya noted, "It was a step for me to reform myself."