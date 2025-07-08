Who Is Chhangur Baba? The Man Behind UP’s Shocking Crores-Worth Conversion Racket

Chhangur Baba: Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur on charges of religious conversion, has been making headlines recently. Since his arrest, layers of his racket are gradually unfolding, leading to several new revelations.

This time, it’s not just a case of a typical religious conversion racket, but also one of alleged fraud worth crores and conspiracies carried out under the guise of a so-called saint. Police are investigating how Chhangur Baba, who once sold rings on the streets, eventually became the owner of properties worth crores. During the investigation, police have identified the mastermind behind Jamaluddin’s operations.

According to evidence gathered, Mohammad Ahmad oversaw all aspects of Chhangur Baba's management. A warrant has also been issued for Mohammad Ahmad, who is presently at large and is believed to have escaped with a juvenile Hindu girl.

Investigations have found that Mohammad Ahmad owns property worth hundreds of crores in Mumbai. It has also been revealed that he manages a terrorist camp. The accused is from Utraula, Balrampur, and is believed to have demolished a temple to build his home.

Multiple Serious Allegations Against Changur Baba

On Saturday (July 5), the Uttar Pradesh ATS raided an organized gang involved in illicit religious conversions in Balrampur district and arrested its head, Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba. So far, two arrests have been made in this case. Chhangur Baba, alias Jalaluddin, is accused of luring and coercing Hindu girls into converting to Islam. The Baba not only targeted locals, but also those from remote, destitute, and backward regions, tempting them with lucrative promises, financial aid, and tales of miraculous cures to convert.

Who Is Chhangur Baba?

Chhangur Baba, whose real name is Jamaluddin alias Jalaluddin, is a self-styled ‘baba’ from Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, now at the centre of a massive religious conversion racket bust.

Once known for selling rings on the streets, he mysteriously rose to own properties worth crores, using his image as a so-called saint to lure people, especially poor and backward communities, with promises of financial aid and miraculous treatments.

He is accused of coercing Hindu girls into converting to Islam and is believed to have links across districts in Uttar Pradesh and even up to the Nepal border, with police uncovering documents, videos, and large financial transactions connected to his activities.

Shocking Revelations During Investigation

Several surprising revelations were revealed during his interrogation after being arrested. According to reports, Baba's network may extend to other districts in the state and the Nepal border. Police recovered various documents, mobile phones, brochures, and films about religious conversion from his possession. During its probe, the investigative agency discovered that enormous sums of money were sent into Jalaluddin's and his organizations' bank accounts from all over the country.