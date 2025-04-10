Who Is Dayan Krishnan? Top Criminal Lawyer to Lead NIA’s Case Against 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

New Delhi: Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan has been appointed to lead the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) prosecution in the high-profile 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case against Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-origin accused who was extradited from the United States.

A chartered flight carrying the 64-year-old Tahawwur Rana left the US on Wednesday and was scheduled to land in Delhi on Thursday afternoon. Rana was officially handed over to the NIA on April 8 in California. He will now be taken into NIA custody and is reportedly expected to be moved to Mumbai, although Mumbai Police has not yet received formal communication regarding his transfer.

Rana has been charged under several serious sections, including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the Government of India, murder, forgery, and provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Who Is Dayan Krishnan?

Dayan Krishnan is one of India’s top criminal lawyers and a Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court. He graduated from India’s first national law school in 1993, and notably, he was part of the first-ever batch, according to the Can Foundation.

Krishnan began his independent legal practice in 1999 and has since worked on some of the country’s most sensitive and high-profile cases. His portfolio includes work on the 2001 Indian Parliament attack case, the Kaveri River water dispute, and legal contributions to the 1999 Justice JS Verma Commission.

With his appointment to lead the NIA's prosecution, Krishnan is now at the forefront of one of India’s most critical terror trials involving international dimensions.

Government Appoints Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutor

In addition to Krishnan’s appointment, the Central Government has named advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor for the trial. Mann will assist the prosecution team during court proceedings and coordinate with investigation agencies.

Who Is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a former Pakistani military doctor turned businessman, has long been under the scanner for his alleged role in facilitating the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which claimed the lives of more than 160 people and injured hundreds.