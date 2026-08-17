Who Is Deepak Mhaskey, Replacing Amit Malviya As BJP’s New IT Cell Head?

New Delhi: The BJP's most recent organisational reform has placed a relatively unknown Chhattisgarh politician in a position central to the party's national digital strategy. Deepak Mhaskey has been named the BJP's National Social Media Convenor as part of the new leadership team presented by party president Nitin Nabin. He takes over national responsibilities from Amit Malviya, who led the BJP's IT Cell since 2015.

Mhaskey is not your typical political communicator; his career has been built entirely on social media. His professional experience ranges from teaching Chemistry and working in agriculture to political organizing, election data, and public-sector institutions. That combination makes his rise all the more remarkable.

From a Chemistry professor to BJP’s digital organisation

Mhaskey's educational background is in science. He holds an MSc in Chemistry, a diploma in Cement Technology, and a certification in computer programming. His LinkedIn page also mentions his affiliation with Science College in Raipur.

He started his professional career as a college Chemistry instructor before transitioning to agriculture and associated fields. Agriculture remained an important aspect of his professional life. His profile shows more than 35 years of experience in horticulture crops and organic farming.

Advertisement

However, his later work with political data and technology added a new dimension to his career. Mhaskey has worked with the BJP's IT organization in Chhattisgarh, collecting and analyzing election data, including information on government plan beneficiaries. His political resume has included the position of BJP State Spokesperson.

That background may be especially pertinent to the BJP, which has developed a vast digital communication network centered on elections, government initiatives, and voter outreach.

Advertisement

A Chhattisgarh organiser gets a national role

Mhaskey has worked for the BJP in Chhattisgarh for several years. According to his professional profile, he began working with the party's state IT Cell in 2009. He has also participated in the party's media and organizational initiatives in the state.

The BJP has now named him as the national social media coordinator, with Priti Gandhi from Maharashtra, Shivanand Dwivedi from Delhi, Alok Bhatt from Uttarakhand, and Arun Yadav from Haryana serving as co-convenors.

The appointment comes as the BJP prepares for a number of politically significant state elections and a broader restructure of its national organization. The transition also includes a change in terminology: Mhaskey has been appointed Social Media Convenor, while Anil Baluni remains the party's Media Convenor. This puts Mhaskey in control of the BJP's social media organization rather than its overall media effort.

From public-sector boardrooms to state government

Mhaskey's political career has been complemented with expertise in public-sector organizations.

He was a non-official independent director on the Board of Engineers India Limited. He was first appointed in November 2021 and then reappointed in March 2025. A government communication confirms his selection for another term.

During his career at EIL, he served on several committees, including Audit, CSR, Risk Management, and Nomination and Remuneration. His professional profile also mentions his involvement in social programs such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, health camps, rural libraries, and efforts to raise awareness of digital transactions in rural communities.

Mhaskey is now the Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited (CGMSC). The corporation's official website lists him as chairman with Minister of State position. That position has put him at the crossroads of politics and government administration in Chhattisgarh.

Why his data experience could matter

The most noteworthy aspect of Mhaskey's profile may not be his social media skills, but rather his work with political statistics. His background includes election data collection and analysis, as well as data on recipients of government support programs. This lends his profile a very organizational and data-driven aspect.

The BJP's digital machinery has progressed beyond just maintaining social media accounts. Understanding audiences, identifying concerns, conveying government initiatives, and developing focused outreach around elections are all part of modern political messaging.

Mhaskey's previous experience falls into several of these categories. It remains to be seen whether this will result in a significant shift in the BJP's national social-media strategy. However, his selection signals that the party is putting an organisational-focused figure with experience in political data and grassroots work at the heart of its digital strategy.