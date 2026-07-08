Who is Gurinderjit Singh Nagra? FBI Accuses Punjab Police Officer of Extorting $400,000 From US-Based NRI Family

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has named a Punjab Police officer, Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, in an alleged cross-border extortion case. US federal authorities accuse Nagra of attempting to extort $400,000 (approximately Rs 3.3 crore) from an Indian-origin family residing in the United States. The officer allegedly threatened to implicate the family's relatives in India in a fabricated murder case if the demand was not met.

Who is Gurinderjit Singh Nagra?

Gurinderjit Singh Nagra is an inspector with the Punjab Police. Before the serious extortion allegations surfaced, he was serving as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Tanda police station, located in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. Following the public disclosure of the FBI's investigation, he was immediately removed from his post and transferred to the Police Lines in Hoshiarpur pending a formal inquiry.

Administrative Action and Internal Inquiry Initiated

Following viral social media reports detailing the FBI's investigation into the high-stakes extortion case, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Hoshiarpur ordered the immediate transfer of SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra to the Police Lines. Local authorities confirmed that while this transfer is currently a precautionary measure, a formal fact-finding inquiry has officially been launched to investigate the claims.

"For now, this matter has come to light based on the video and information circulating on social media. So far, no official confirmation or clear information has been received from the Government of India or the Punjab Government in this regard," the Hoshiarpur SSP told ANI.

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To guarantee a transparent and unbiased probe, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Jalandhar Range has handed the investigation over to the Superintendent of Police (Investigation) of Jalandhar Rural. The inquiry officer is tasked with thoroughly examining all relevant facts and allegations. Punjab Police officials have stated that further legal action will depend entirely on the findings of this final report.

Political Storm Erupts in Punjab Over FBI Charges

The development has triggered a massive political controversy in Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia launched a scathing attack against the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government after reports emerged that a state police officer was facing serious charges from an American federal investigative agency.

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Taking to the social media platform X, Majithia detailed the severity of the allegations, pointing out that the victims were being targeted on American soil while their families in India faced legal frames. "The FBI has charged Punjab Police SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra of Tanda Police Station in connection with a $400,000 extortion case. Allegation: The family was threatened in the United States, while their relatives in India were allegedly implicated in a false murder case," Majithia posted.

The Akali leader drew direct comparisons between the police official and notorious international gangsters, arguing that a member of the state's own law enforcement apparatus has ended up under the scanner of the FBI.

"Just as the FBI sought the extradition of Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi, and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, a Punjab Police officer has now also come under the FBI's scanner. Due to the alleged misdeeds of "Guru Dhokhi" Bhagwant Mann and his coterie, the Punjab Police, once known for its reputation, has today become a symbol of global embarrassment," he added.

Majithia went on to claim that the incident exposes a deeper coordination between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), gangsters, and elements within the police force.

"Guru Dhokhi Bhagwant Mann, the alleged dark deeds of the "permanent police" under a "temporary DGP" have now become known across the world. If the FBI takes this inspector to the United States, the alleged AAP, gangster, and Punjab Police nexus will be exposed before the world, something many have been demanding," the Akali leader asserted.

US Crackdown on India-Based Transnational Crime Syndicates

Local authorities have clarified that the internal inquiry into the Tanda SHO will proceed independently as they work to verify the details. Meanwhile, these developments coincide with a broader, aggressive crackdown by US federal authorities against India-based organized crime groups operating internationally.

The FBI recently announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, who is wanted for his alleged leadership role in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group. According to the FBI, Brar maintains ties to Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as parts of Canada, India, and Mexico.

Furthermore, US federal prosecutors recently charged gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar with allegedly orchestrating the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

According to the US Department of Justice, Bishnoi and Brar are among 37 defendants named across three separate federal indictments under "Operation Hardball." This coordinated initiative by the US Department of Justice specifically targets transnational syndicates accused of violent crime, international narcotics trafficking, and extortion.