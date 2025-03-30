Who is Hanumankind, Renowned Wrapper Appreciated by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat Episode

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in his 120th Mann ki Baat episode, talked in detail, about how indigenous games and music are becoming a part of popular culture. During his episode, the Prime Minister appreciated wrapper Hanumankind.

Who is Hanumankind and why is he popular, here's all you need to know about him…

A wrapper, singer and actor hailing from Kerala , Hanumankind, whose actual name is Sooraj Cherukat, began his music career in 2019 with his first single, ‘Daily Dose’; he gained popularity with his debut performance at NH7 Weekender, an event held in multiple cities across India. Sooraj Cherukat's professional name ‘Hanumankind' comes from Lord ‘Hanuman’ and ‘mankind’ because he believes that Hanumankind ‘describes the rest of the world around him".

Born in Kerala's Malappuram in 1992, Sooraj aka Hanumankind lived in several countries including Nigeria, Egypt and Dubai because his father's job in an oil company. The wrapper settled in the United States when he was about nine years old where he attended the Houston Community College.

Hanumankind returned to India in 2012 and began studying business administration in Coimbatore's PSG College. In 2014, he worked at Goldman Sachs and as a personal trainer before beginning his career as a professional wrapper in 2019. Hanumankind has also given music to Kannada and Malayalam films apart from gaining popularity and a huge fan following because of his original music.

About Run It Up, Hanumankind's Latest Single

Hanumankind’s latest single, ‘Run It Up’, which was mentioned by PM Modi during the latest Mann ki Baat episode, showcases several Indian martial art forms, celebrating India and its art. While appreciating it, PM Modi said, “Our indigenous games are now becoming a part of popular culture. The new song of the renowned rapper Hanumankind, 'Run It Up', is becoming quite famous these days. Our traditional martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka and Thang-Ta have been included in it.” Last year in September, Hanumankind also performed at PM Modi's rally in Uniondale, New York.

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Episode Today

During his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" broadcast, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that several states are celebrating their traditional new year on Sunday, with many others set to follow in the coming days.

He also mentioned that school summer vacations are approaching and encouraged students to use the longer summer days as an opportunity to explore new hobbies and enhance their skills. Modi invited those organizing activities for students to use the hashtag "MyHolidays," and urged students and parents to share their experiences under the hashtag "HolidayMemories."

In his speech, Modi emphasized the importance of the "Catch the Rain" campaign, encouraging water conservation through various methods. He pointed out that over 11 billion cubic meters of water have been saved in the past seven to eight years due to these efforts.