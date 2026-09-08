Who Is Hariram Gupta? Retired IAF Veteran, Held Over Satya Niketan Building Collapse

New Delhi: The investigation into the Satya Niketan building collapse, which claimed seven lives, has brought 81-year-old Hariram Gupta and his family under the scanner. Gupta, a retired Indian Air Force sergeant, is alleged to have been involved in managing the five-storey property that was being operated as a paying guest (PG) accommodation.

Gupta, his 75-year-old wife Urmila Gupta and their 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta have been arrested in connection with the case. While the property was registered in Urmila's name, police said Hariram and Mahesh were involved in managing the PG. Electricity connections for two floors of the building were reportedly in Hariram's name.

Who Is Hariram Gupta?

Gupta is a retired Indian Air Force sergeant and is a resident of Gurugram's Sector 23. After retiring from the IAF, he became involved in business and ran a hardware and paint shop. His son Mahesh is associated with a similar business, Hari Paints, in the area. Police have also said that another son of Hariram is a pilot.

According to reports, the family had converted the around 50-year-old building in Satya Niketan into a PG facility, apparently taking advantage of its proximity to Delhi University and the demand for student accommodation. Students had reportedly started living there in August.

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Family's Role Under Investigation

The property was officially registered in Urmila Gupta's name, while Hariram and Mahesh were allegedly involved in its management and operation as a PG. Police are now examining the family's role in the property, including renovation work that was underway shortly before the collapse.

Investigators are particularly looking into construction activity in the basement. The building reportedly had a chronic waterlogging problem, and rainwater had accumulated in the basement before the structure collapsed. Police are probing whether the renovation work and the condition of the basement contributed to the tragedy.

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The five-storey structure, spread across roughly 55 square metres, reportedly had two rooms on each floor. Police are also investigating the role of the PG operators and the labour contractor involved in the renovation.

Four Gurugram Properties

The investigation has also widened beyond the collapsed building. A neighbour reportedly claimed that Hariram Gupta owns at least four other properties in Gurugram. Police are examining whether the family owns or operates any other properties being used as PG accommodations.

Following the collapse, Gupta and his family members reportedly left their Gurugram residence. Hariram was subsequently arrested in Bhiwadi, near the Haryana-Rajasthan border, after police launched a search for him.

Rent Agreement Also Under Probe

Investigators are also examining the rental agreement signed by students staying at the PG. According to reports, the agreement contained a clause stating that the PG authorities would not be responsible for casualties or risks to the students. Police are probing who was responsible for getting the students to sign the agreement.

The case has raised questions over the safety and regulation of student accommodation in Delhi, particularly PG facilities operating in old or structurally vulnerable buildings.

What Happened At Satya Niketan?

The five-storey building collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday while construction work was reportedly underway in its basement. Twelve people were rescued from the debris, but seven died in the incident.

A case has been registered at South Campus Police Station under charges including culpable homicide, negligence in maintaining a structure and endangering the safety of others. The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe, while five MCD officials have also been suspended in connection with the tragedy.