Who Is Harish Rana? The Tragic Case That Led To SC’s Landmark ‘Right To Die With Dignity’ Judgment

New Delhi: In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment for 32-year-old Harish Rana, a man who had remained in a permanent vegetative state for more than 13 years following a severe accident. The judgment has reignited the debate around the “right to die with dignity” in India and the legal scope of passive euthanasia.

While the verdict focuses on end-of-life medical care, the case has drawn national attention to the tragic life story of Harish Rana and the long legal battle fought by his family.

Who is Harish Rana?

Harish Rana was a young student who suffered catastrophic brain injuries in 2013 after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Chandigarh. The accident caused severe head trauma that left him with quadriplegia and irreversible brain damage, placing him in a permanent vegetative state.

At the time of the accident, Rana was in his late teens and pursuing higher education. After the fall, he never regained consciousness and remained completely dependent on medical support for survival. Doctors assessed him as having 100 percent disability and no realistic chance of recovery.

For more than a decade, Rana’s life was sustained through clinically assisted nutrition and hydration, administered through feeding tubes. He was unable to move, communicate, or respond meaningfully to his surroundings.

His elderly parents cared for him for years, managing his treatment and daily needs despite the emotional and financial strain. The Supreme Court later acknowledged the family’s “selfless care” throughout the prolonged illness.

The Legal Battle

After years of medical stagnation and no signs of improvement, Rana’s parents approached the courts seeking permission to withdraw life-sustaining treatment, arguing that their son was being kept alive artificially with no hope of recovery.

The case triggered a complex legal debate over whether removing feeding tubes-used to provide nutrition and hydration-should be considered passive euthanasia or active euthanasia, which remains illegal in India.

Initially, courts were reluctant to grant permission, reasoning that removing feeding tubes could effectively cause death by starvation. However, Rana’s family continued their legal fight, arguing that such medical interventions should be classified as life-sustaining treatment, making their withdrawal legally permissible under existing euthanasia guidelines.

Supreme Court’s Landmark Verdict

In its final ruling on March 11, 2026, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan permitted Rana’s parents to discontinue medical support, observing that the central question in such cases is not whether death is in a patient’s best interest, but whether continuing life-sustaining treatment truly serves the patient’s best interests.

The decision relied on the court’s earlier judgment in the 2018 Common Cause case, which recognised the right to die with dignity as part of Article 21 of the Constitution.

The court also clarified that clinically assisted nutrition and hydration may be treated as life-sustaining medical treatment, meaning it can be withdrawn under strict safeguards when a patient is in an irreversible vegetative state and medical boards confirm the prognosis.

Why the Case Matters

The Harish Rana case is significant because it is among the first instances where the Supreme Court has permitted the withdrawal of life-support measures for a patient in a prolonged vegetative state after detailed medical review.