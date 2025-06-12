Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Allegedly Used Jitendra Raghuvanshi’s Accuount to Make Payment to Raja’s Killers

Who Is Jitendra Raghuvanshi? The New Name in the Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case | Image: X/ANI

A fresh twist has emerged in the Honeymoon Murder case, with reports revealing that the prime accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, allegedly used her cousin Jitendra Raghuvanshi’s bank account to pay for the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

Jitendra’s name came up during the investigation, revealing new details about the money involved in the murder and raising more questions about whether other family members were involved.

So far, the Meghalaya Police have arrested five people in connection with the case: Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged partner Raj Kushwaha, and three associates Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi. All five are currently in police custody for eight days.

Who Is Jitendra Raghuvanshi?

According to officials, Sonam allegedly used a UPI account in Jitendra Raghuvanshi’s name to make an initial payment to the contract killers on May 23. Jitendra is a cousin of Sonam and reportedly works as a junior employee in the family's business.

What Govind said about Jitendra’s involvement?

Speaking to the media, Sonam’s brother Govind Raghuvanshi confirmed that the account belonged to Jitendra but denied any wrongdoing. “Jitendra looks after basic tasks like loading and unloading at our warehouse. The money in the account is entirely business-related,” Govind said.

He also dismissed any suggestions of hawala transactions, insisting the account was set up for handling routine business expenses. “All accusations of hawala involvement are unfounded,” he added.

Family Breaks Ties with Sonam

Govind visited the victim’s family in Indore to offer condolences. Expressing regret over his sister’s alleged actions, he acknowledged her likely involvement in the murder.

“I met her for just a few minutes in Ghazipur. From the way she reacted, I could tell she was involved,” he said, further adding that the family has cut all ties with Sonam and fully supports Raja’s family in their pursuit of justice.

Investigation Ongoing