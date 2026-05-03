Who is Joram Aniya, the First Full-Time NITI Aayog Member from Arunachal Pradesh?

New Delhi: In a significant boost to representation from India's Northeast in national policymaking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the appointment of Dr Joram Aniya as a full-time member of NITI Aayog. This marks the first time a person from Arunachal Pradesh has been elevated to this key position in the country's premier policy think tank.

Dr Aniya, an accomplished academician, writer, and folklorist, joins NITI Aayog alongside Dr R Balasubramaniam. The appointments, notified by the Cabinet Secretariat, bring the total number of full-time members to seven, with Prime Minister Modi serving as Chairperson.

With over 18 years of experience in teaching, research, and public policy engagement, Dr Aniya is currently a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission. She previously served as Head of the Hindi Department at Dera Natung Government College in Itanagar.

Trailblazer from the Nyishi Community

Dr Joram Aniya is widely recognised for her pioneering achievements. She is the first woman from the Nyishi community to earn a PhD and the first scholar in Arunachal Pradesh to obtain a doctorate in Hindi language studies. Her work spans Hindi literature, the preservation of indigenous Nyishi culture, and efforts to integrate traditional knowledge systems into modern education and governance.

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Leaders across the Northeast have hailed the appointment as a proud moment. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu described her as an eminent academician whose contributions to literature and folklore will strengthen inclusive development at the national level. Her expertise is expected to bring valuable grassroots insights, particularly on education, cultural preservation, and equitable growth in hilly and tribal regions.

In a post on X, Pema Khandu wrote, “The appointment of Dr. Joram Aniya as a full-time member of NITI Aayog is a matter of immense pride for Arunachal Pradesh. Her vast and diverse experience will be a valuable asset in shaping our Nation’s policy vision.”

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Strengthening NITI Aayog’s Mandate

Her appointment underscores the growing emphasis on inclusive representation in India’s top policy bodies, ensuring that voices from frontier states contribute directly to national development goals.