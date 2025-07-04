Who is Kamla Persad-Bissessar? Why Did PM Modi Call Trinidad & Tobago's PM “Bihar Ki Beti”? Know Her Ancestral Ties to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on July 4, 2025, as part of his five-nation tour. This is his first visit to the Caribbean nation as Prime Minister, and the first bilateral visit by any Indian leader to Trinidad & Tobago since 1999. He was warmly received by Trinidad’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who, along with her Cabinet, welcomed Modi in traditional Indian attire.

While addressing the Indian diaspora in Port of Spain, PM Modi proudly referred to his counterpart as “Bihar ki Beti”, recognizing her ancestral roots in Buxar, Bihar.

“Kamla ji’s ancestors lived in Buxar, Bihar. She herself has visited there. People proudly call her Bihar ki Beti,” PM Modi said.

Who is Kamla Persad-Bissessar?

Kamla Persad-Bissessar is a historic figure in Trinidad & Tobago. She became the first woman to serve as Prime Minister, as well as the first female Attorney General and Leader of the Opposition in the Caribbean nation. Born on April 4, 1952, in Siparia, southern Trinidad, she has led the United National Congress (UNC) since 2010.

Before entering politics, she was a teacher, lecturer, and social worker in both the Caribbean and the UK. She holds degrees from the University of the West Indies, Hugh Wooding Law School, and an Executive MBA from the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business. Her academic and public service career laid a strong foundation for her political rise.

Kamla's Ancestral Ties to Bihar

Kamla’s family traces its origins back to Bhelupur village in Buxar district, Bihar. During a private visit in 2012, she visited her ancestral home and described it as an emotional experience.

“I feel I’ve come home,” she told villagers who welcomed her with Bihari folk songs, flower garlands, and local celebrations.

In recognition of her contributions to public service and global diplomacy, Kamla Persad-Bissessar was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in 2012 by then President Pratibha Patil. Her leadership continues to serve as a bridge between India and the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean.

During the Trinidad leg of his tour, PM Modi also participated in cultural festivities, including a Bhojpuri Chautaal performance, and gifted the Indian community with a replica of the Ram Mandir, as well as holy water from the Sangam and the Sarayu River in Ayodhya.

Sharing a video of the Chautaal, he posted, "Bhojpuri Chautaal echoes in Trinidad & Tobago!"