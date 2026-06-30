Who Is General Dhiraj Seth? Meet India's Next Army Chief

The Indian Army is set to get a new chief, with General Dhiraj Seth, currently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, named to take over as the next Chief of the Army Staff. He steps into the role carrying nearly four decades of military experience, much of it spent commanding troops across some of the country's most sensitive and demanding terrains.

A Career Rooted in the Armoured Corps

General Seth's journey began at the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla, followed by training at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. He was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986, joining the 2nd Lancers, also known as Gardner's Horse.

Interestingly, military service runs in his family. His father, Lt Gen Krishna Mohan Seth (Retd), held the senior position of Adjutant-General in the Indian Army. In an unusual coincidence, both father and son went on to command the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Army's key strike formations, a parallel rarely seen even among senior officers.

Command Experience Across Difficult Terrains

Over the years, Gen Seth has led troops in vastly different and challenging environments. His assignments include commanding the Skinner's Horse regiment, an Armoured Regiment positioned in the desert sector, and the 98 Armoured Brigade stationed in the Western theatre.

Advertisement

He has also led counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, heading what's referred to as the Uniform Force in the region, experience that gave him direct exposure to one of the country's most complex internal security challenges.

One of the Few to Hold Two Army Commands

Among the more distinctive parts of his career, Gen Seth served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Command before being moved to lead the Southern Command covering both desert warfare and the very different demands of peninsular and maritime security. Holding two separate operational Army Commands over roughly two and a half years places him in a small group of officers with this kind of dual exposure.

Advertisement

He also served as General Officer Commanding of Delhi Area, a posting that comes with responsibility for major ceremonial duties and domestic military coordination in the capital. His international experience includes a stint as an Operations Officer with the United Nations Angola Verification Mission III between 1995 and 1996.

Recognised for Strategic Thinking, Not Just Battlefield Command

Beyond troop command, Gen Seth has built a reputation within defence circles as someone closely involved in shaping the Army's long-term direction. He has held key roles in Strategic Planning and Capability Development at Army Headquarters, contributing to how the force is preparing for modern, multi-domain warfare.

His academic record reflects the same consistency. He earned the 'Silver Centurion' during the Young Officers Course, topped the Junior Command Course, and was named the best all-round student at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. He went on to complete the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College programme, and was selected for the competitive General Staff Course in Paris.

What's on His Plate as the New Chief

Taking charge at a time when the Army is undergoing significant change, Gen Seth will need to navigate several priorities early on. These include pushing forward theaterisation , the effort to integrate the Army, Navy and Air Force into joint operational commands, and accelerating self-reliance in defence manufacturing to reduce dependence on imported equipment.

He will also be expected to oversee the wider integration of newer technologies, including artificial intelligence, drone systems and cyber capabilities, into conventional army formations.