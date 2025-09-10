Who Is Mehraj Malik? AAP MLA from Doda Arrested Under PSA, Sparks Protests Across J&K | Image: X

Mehraj Din Malik, a first-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly disturbing public order. The move, which marks the first-ever PSA detention of a sitting MLA in J&K, has triggered widespread protests and political outrage.

Malik, who represents the Doda-East constituency, was taken into custody following a Facebook Live video in which he was seen abusing and threatening the Deputy Commissioner of Doda, Mr. Harvinder Singh, over an issue related to unpaid rent to a villager by the local health department.

The arrest has led to violent demonstrations across Doda, with eight policemen injured and dozens of protesters hurt. A minor child died en route to a hospital during the chaos; while the family blames police action, authorities deny any wrongdoing. Partial restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS have been imposed to control the unrest.

Who Is Mehraj Malik?

Mehraj Malik, 37, is one of AAP’s emerging faces in Jammu and Kashmir. Known for his speeches, social media activism, and confrontational style, Malik gained popularity for taking up local issues, especially concerning administrative delays and corruption. His critics, however, label him a "habitual troublemaker" who frequently uses unparliamentary language and has clashed with several senior officials in the past.

According to a dossier accessed by Republic TV, Malik is accused of asociating himself with slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani and encouraging his followers to act as "Lashkars" against the state. And also spreading religious and regional division during Operation Sindoor.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed the arrest, calling it an "unjustified use of power" by an unelected administration. “There is no justification for detaining Mehraj Malik under the PSA. If an elected representative can be jailed like this, what faith can people have in democracy?” he posted on X.

Opposition parties like the PDP, Peoples Conference, and CPI(M) echoed similar concerns, accusing the government of crushing dissent.

In contrast, the BJP’s J&K unit supported the move, calling Malik a “fragile element” who had repeatedly abused public officials and stirred unrest.

AAP’s Reaction

The Aam Aadmi Party has strongly opposed the arrest. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh arrived in Jammu on Tuesday and is leading a protest against Malik’s detention.