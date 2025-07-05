Who is Mooli Devi? Woman Who Faked Identity, Worked As Police Officer For Two Years In Rajasthan Without Ever Qualifying

Rajasthan: In a case that has stunned Rajasthan’s police force, a woman named Mona Bugalia, alias Mooli Devi, has been arrested for masquerading as a police sub-inspector and infiltrating the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) in Jaipur for nearly two years. The woman was arrested this week from Rajasthan's Sikar district. She was on a run since 2023, when the first complaint was lodged against her in Jaipur.

Who is Mooli Devi?

Hailing from Nimba Ke Bas, a small village in Nagaur district, Bugalia comes from a humble background. Her father is a truck driver, and she has four sisters.

In 2021, she attempted the Rajasthan sub-inspector recruitment exam but failed. What followed next was a plot so daring it could rival a thriller. She forged documents, assumed a new identity as 'Mooli Devi,' and falsely claimed selection into the police force under the sports quota.

Mona didn't just wear the uniform; she lived the lie. She joined WhatsApp groups meant exclusively for sub-inspector recruits, walked the parade grounds of RPA in full official attire, and even attended training sessions, despite the academy's strict security protocols that reportedly make such access impossible without clearance.

Over time, she became a familiar face at the academy, posing for pictures with high-ranking officers, participating in outdoor drills, and even posting motivational content and reels projecting the image of a disciplined, rising policewoman.

Wanted to Taste Authority

However, her charade began to crumble when fellow trainees flagged inconsistencies in her background. An internal probe was launched, leading to her confession. She admitted she never passed the recruitment process and had only wanted to impress her family and taste the authority the uniform commands.

Her arrest from Sikar this week led to the recovery of Rs 7 lakh in cash, forged documents, three police uniforms, and even RPA examination papers from a rented room linked to her.