Who Is Narsimha Yadav? Key Accused in AI Summit 'Shirtless' Protest

New Delhi: Narasimha Yadav is a youth political activist associated with the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), where he serves as National Coordinator. As part of the youth wing of the Indian National Congress, he works alongside other national office-bearers to organise and mobilise youth engagement and political activities across the country.

He was among the four Youth Congress leaders arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly organising a protest during the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Arrests Over ‘Shirtless’ Protest At AI Summit

Four workers of the Indian Youth Congress have been arrested in connection with the ‘shirtless’ protest carried out at the Bharat Mandapam AI Summit. The accused are set to be produced before Patiala House Court today.

Krishna Hari, National Secretary, Indian Youth Congress Kundan Yadav, Bihar State Secretary, Indian Youth Congress Ajay Kumar, Uttar Pradesh State Vice President, Indian Youth Congress Narasimha Yadav, the National coordinator of Indian Youth Congress, who allegedly organised of the protest

According to Delhi Police, the protest was conducted after detailed planning and prior registration. Police alleged that the accused misbehaved with personnel at the venue. An FIR will be registered under serious sections in connection with the incident.

Protest Plan: From Black Umbrellas To Concealed T-Shirts

Delhi Police further disclosed that the initial plan involved staging a protest at Bharat Mandapam with black umbrellas. However, the idea was reportedly dropped due to fears of arrest.

Instead, T-shirts were printed and concealed inside jackets to avoid detection, police said, suggesting that the protest strategy was altered to prevent immediate interception.

