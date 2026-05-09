Who Is NS Raja Subramani? Meet India’s Newly Appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Set to Lead Armed Forces

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday appointed N. S. Raja Subramani as India’s next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), succeeding Anil Chauhan, whose tenure ends on May 30. The appointment marks a major leadership transition in the country’s top military hierarchy.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen Raja Subramani will also function as Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Military Affairs from the date he assumes office.

A highly decorated Army officer, Raja Subramani is currently serving as Military Adviser in the National Security Council Secretariat, a role he has held since September 2025. Before that, he served as the Vice Chief of Army Staff between July 2024 and July 2025.

Who Is Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani?

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, Raja Subramani was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985 and has had a military career spanning nearly four decades.

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Over the years, he has held several key operational and strategic appointments, including:

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command

Chief of Staff, Northern Command

General Officer Commanding of II Corps

Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence

Defence Attache in Kazakhstan

Chief Instructor at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington

During his career spanning more than four decades, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani has served across different conflict zones and terrain profiles and held several command, staff and instructional appointments.

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He commanded 16 Garhwal Rifles during counter-insurgency operations in Assam under Operation Rhino, 168 Infantry Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir, and 17 Mountain Division in the Central Sector during a challenging operational environment. He also commanded 2 Corps, the Indian Army's premier strike corps on the Western Front, the statement from the MoD added.

Academic Background And Decorations

A graduate of the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, he began his career with the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985. Additionally, he previously led the Central Army Command based in Lucknow.

In addition to his foundational training, he attended the Joint Services Command Staff College in Bracknell, UK, and the National Defence College in New Delhi. His academic credentials include a Master of Arts from King’s College London and an M Phil in Defence Studies from Madras University.

For his distinguished service, he has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM), and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

India’s Third CDS