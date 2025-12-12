Who Is Pankaj Chaudhary, the 7-Time MP Set To Become the New President of UP BJP? | Image: X

Lucknow: Pankaj Chaudhary, who is set to become the new President of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit, is the Union Minister of State for Finance. The 61-year-old leader, who was born in Gorakhpur, belongs to the Kurmi community. Chaudhary graduated from Gorakhpur University and began his political career in 1989.

Pankaj Chaudhary's political careeer began when he was elected as a member of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation. He strengthened his political grip in 1990 when he joined the Working Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Lok Sabha MP

Pankaj Chaudhary is presently serving as the the Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh's Mahrajganj constituency. Notably, he won the Lok Saba seat for the seventh time in 2024.

He had first clinched the seat in 1991 in his maiden victory in the Lok Sabha elections. He maintained his hold on the seat in the next two terms as well, winning Mahrajganj in both 1996 and 1998. The BJP leader, however, lost the seat in 1999, when Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Kunwar Akhilesh Singh defeated him from Mahrajganj.

Advertisement

Pankaj Chaudhary made a comeback in Mahrajganj when he won the seat again in 2004 for the fourth time. In the next Lok Sabha elections held in 2009, the BJP leader again lost the seat, this time to Congress leader Harsh Vardhan. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he won back the seat and has maintained his hold on it for three straight terms by winning the 2019 and 2024 elections.

Net Worth

According to the affidavit submitted by Pankaj Chaudhary during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he has a net worth of more than Rs 41 crore. He also declared that he held Rs 57,825 in hand and his wife held Rs 1.04 lakh.

Advertisement

Impromptu Visit By PM Modi

In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an impromptu visit to Chaudhary's house. The Prime Minister walked around more than 100 metres on foot to reach his residence as local residents cheered loudly. During the visit, PM Modi called Chaudhary's mother “mataji” and told her, “You were going to come to Delhi to meet me. Look, I've come to you.” His mother Ujjwal Chaudhary earlier served as Maharajganj District Panchayat President.

The announcement of the new UPP BJP chief will be made on December 14 (Sunday).