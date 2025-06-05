Who Is Pinaki Misra? Senior Advocate, Ex-BJD MP, and Now Mahua Moitra’s Husband

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly married former BJD MP and senior Supreme Court advocate Pinaki Misra in a private ceremony held in Germany. The wedding was attended only by close family members and friends, and neither of the two leaders has shared details on social media so far. This is Moitra’s second marriage, and reports suggest the two have shared a long-standing bond over the years.

Pinaki Misra, her new husband, is a seasoned politician and prominent legal figure. Born in 1959, he began his political journey by entering Parliament in 1996 after defeating a sitting Union Minister. He went on to represent Odisha’s Puri constituency multiple times as a member of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).