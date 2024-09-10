sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:58 IST, September 10th 2024

Who is Piyush Pratik? IIT Graduate Who Presented iPhone 16 Camera Control During Apple Event

Piyush Pratik, an Indian-origin product manager at Apple, made waves at the recent iPhone 16 event, where he presented the innovative Camera Control feature.

Piyush Pratik
Piyush Pratik, an Indian-origin product manager at Apple, made waves at the recent iPhone 16 event, where he presented the innovative Camera Control feature | Image: X
