Who Is 'Put Chutney Rajmohan', Another Actor-Politician In Vijay's Cabinet

Chennai: While Tamil Nadu has found its new Chief Minister in actor-politician ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, who has long dominated the silver screen, he is not the only film personality in the nine-member cabinet formed by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief.

Among the ministers taking oath alongside Vijay at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday was actor and content creator Rajmohan Arumugam, popularly known as “Put Chutney Rajmohan”.

Rajmohan is known for his work in Tamil cinema, digital entertainment, public speaking, and has lately ventured into politics. He gained popularity through his YouTube channel “Put Chutney”, where he created socially driven and humorous content that resonated with younger audiences. Rajmohan has tried his hand in movie direction as well, and is known for creating the Tamil film ‘Ba Ba Black Sheep’. Over the years, Rajmohan has carefully crafted his image as a stand-up comedian and motivational speaker.

He has also featured in several popular Tamil films in supporting roles, including Natpe Thunai, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja.

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Currently, within the TVK, Rajmohan serves as the party’s propaganda secretary and has been one of the prominent faces campaigning for the party.

Tamil Nadu Gets New CM

TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state on Sunday. Officially beginning his journey as Chief Minister, Vijay delivered an emotional and humble first speech moments after taking oath in Chennai.

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Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to him and nine ministers of his Cabinet. The ceremony witnessed loud cheers from supporters and alliance leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, as Vijay addressed the crowd for the first time as Chief Minister.

Vijay thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for giving him a historic mandate and called for collective efforts to build a “fresh new government”.