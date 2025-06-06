Who is Seemanth Kumar Singh? The new Bengaluru Police Commissioner

In a late-night reshuffle on Thursday, senior IPS officer Seemanth Kumar Singh was appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru, replacing B. Dayananda. Dayananda was suspended following the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in 11 deaths and over 50 injuries.

Seemanth Kumar Singh, a 1996-batch IPS officer, was previously serving as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force. According to an official notification, he has been transferred with immediate effect and will now hold the dual charge of ADGP and Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru City until further orders.

Action Following the Stampede

Singh’s appointment came shortly after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took decisive action in response to the stampede on Wednesday. In addition to suspending Dayananda, several senior police officials, including Cubbon Park Circle Inspector A.K. Girish, ACP C. Balakrishna, Central DCP Shekhar H. Tekkannavar, and Additional Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash, were relieved of their duties.

The Chief Minister also directed the arrest of representatives from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the event management company DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). An FIR was filed against them under multiple charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

In response to growing criticism, particularly from the opposition BJP, the state government announced a judicial inquiry into the incident. The inquiry will be led by retired Karnataka High Court judge Justice Michael D'Cunha, who has been asked to submit a report within 30 days.