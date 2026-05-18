Who Is Shivraj Motegaonkar? Maharashtra's Coaching Centre Director ‘M Sir’ of Latur Arrested In NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation has now reached one of Maharashtra’s most recognised names in the coaching industry.

Shivraj Motegaonkar, popularly known among students as “M Sir” and founder of Latur-based RCC Classes (Renukai Career Center) has emerged as a key figure under the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) expanding probe into the nationwide exam leak network.

He was arrested by the CBI after being questioned for over 12 hours at the agency’s Pune office and is expected to be produced before the CBI court in Delhi today.

The investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak continues to widen, with multiple arrests already made across several states.

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Further, they are now examining his links with other accused in the case, including retired chemistry professor and alleged mastermind P.V. Kulkarni.

Questions, Answers on Accused's Phone Before Exam

The CBI found question papers and answer sheets labelled “NEET UG 2026” on Motegaonkar’s mobile phone.

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It is suspected that the questions and answers were available with him as early as April 23, nearly 10 days before the examination was conducted on May 3.

Further, it is claimed that Motegaonkar, along with other accused, allegedly circulated copies of leaked question papers and answer sheets to multiple people connected to the network.

The CBI is now probing whether he was part of what officials describe as an organised inter-state paper leak syndicate.

From Bicycle Tutor to Coaching Industry Giant

For many in Maharashtra’s coaching ecosystem, the development has come as a shock because Motegaonkar’s journey had long been viewed as a classic small-town success story.

Born into a farming family in Latur, Motegaonkar began his career by giving private tuition classes to science students, often travelling across the city on a bicycle to teach.

Motegaonkar’s Instagram Profile

Around 1999, he started RCC classes from a rented room with just 10 students. Former students recall how he personally taught chemistry, created handwritten notes and conducted small batches for Class 11, Class 12 and entrance exam aspirants.

Over the next two decades, RCC expanded rapidly alongside the rise of the famous “Latur Pattern” of competitive exam coaching.

RCC Became One of Maharashtra’s Biggest Coaching Brands

Today, RCC operates across multiple cities including Latur, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Solapur and Kolhapur.

According to local coaching industry estimates, nearly 40,000 students reportedly enrol annually across RCC centres. Sources estimate the institute’s annual turnover to be over Rs 100 crore.

The institute built a strong reputation among NEET, JEE and CET aspirants through chemistry notes, state-level test series, mentorship programmes and app-based learning platforms.

Motegaonkar is also described on the institute’s website as an M.Sc. gold medallist in chemistry and a “visionary educationist".

Former students often described Motegaonkar as a teacher who made chemistry easier for students from rural and semi-urban backgrounds.

Locals in Latur say RCC initially became popular because of its relatively lower fees and concept-based teaching style, particularly for students preparing for medical and engineering entrance examinations.

That is partly why the investigation has triggered intense discussion across Maharashtra’s coaching industry, especially in Latur, a city long associated with entrance exam preparation culture.

Investigators are also closely examining Motegaonkar’s alleged connection with retired chemistry professor P.V. Kulkarni, who has already been arrested in the NEET paper leak case.

According to sources, Kulkarni had previously taught at RCC classes. The CBI suspects his role in leaking chemistry-related questions linked to the examination.